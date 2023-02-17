The municipal government of Ahome was receptive to the demand of the residents of the Montebello, Jardines de Villa, Almendros and Las Huertas subdivisions to relocate the vehicle dealers foreigners who settled in the entire strip of the Degollado extension between Centenario Boulevard and Pedro Anaya.

Secretary Genaro García Castro offered attention by opening up dialogue to find a solution that suits everyone. For now, vendors will be warned not to drink alcohol or engage in embarrassing acts.

It is the least expected by the neighbors who are the most interested in the dialogue to find a way out of the problem. It is a matter of building the communication bridges so that a negotiating table takes shape, in which the car salesmen who are involved in the matter.