OpenAI announces ChatGPT Pro, a $200 monthly subscription for its chatbot insignia. This release is the first of many expected over the next 12 days of the ‘Shipmas’ (a play on words in English with “shipping” and “Christmas”), a kind of advent calendar of innovations presented by the company at the beginning of the week.

This price level includes everything that was offered in OpenAI’s $20 monthly subscription, as well as significantly greater access to the GPT-4o and o1 AI models. Users can also get the annual subscription to ChatGPT Pro for $2,400, which includes an exclusive model called “o1 pro mode.”with more computing power to process responses.

A plan for “specialized” users

“ChatGPT advanced users use it a lot and want more computing power than they can get for $20,” said CEO Sam Altman, during the broadcast of the video announcing the new level. premium. Although the price is high and may be annoying for many consumers, this subscription is aimed at “very committed” users, such as researchers who want to experiment with it chatbot for complex and intensive tasks.

The launch video does not specify any price changes in the other subscription plans; the free option is still available. The first fertilizer option for your chatbot consumer: ChatGPT Plusoriginally launched in February of last year for $20 a month, and remains at that price for now. At the Plus level, users unlock most of ChatGPT’s new features and generative AI models. The number of ChatGPT requests users can make per day, or the amount of time they can spend chatting with ChatGPT’s best voice interface, is proportional to the subscription level.

The company targets its new $200 monthly subscription at those who use OpenAI’s generative AI model for more technical work: “The o1 pro mode is the most useful for mathematical, scientific or programming problems,” says Jason Wei, a research scientist. of the company. WIRED has not yet tested ChatGPT Pro first-hand to see how it handles these types of requests, although I am looking forward to testing the tool to analyze its strengths and limitations, a job very similar to what we did with ChatGPT Plus; as well as its specific functions, such as the voice model and AI web navigation.

Model o1: more reasoning

Although ChatGPT Pro subscribers receive what OpenAI calls “unlimited access” to the o1, GPT-4o, and Advanced Voice Mode feature, the startup makes it clear that its conditions of use continue to apply. Actions such as sharing an account between multiple people or using the Pro plan to power your own service are not allowed and may result in your account being banned. If dissatisfied, users can request a refund of the $200 subscription within the first two weeks of purchase through OpenAI’s online help center.

In addition to ChatGPT Pro, OpenAI announced that the o1 model, which focuses on “reasoning” capabilities and multi-step processing of user input, is no longer in limited preview. According to the company, o1 responds to questions more quickly, accepts images and makes fewer mistakes. Web browsing and file upload functions are planned for the ChatGPT o1 configuration.

As the end of the year approaches, OpenAI is expected to continue releasing new AI features. The reports of The Verge suggest that these end-of-year releases could include OpenAI’s highly anticipated generative AI video model, Sora. It is possible that in the coming days of ‘Shipmas’, Altman provide more information about AI agents, tools that can perform tasks on-line in your name, and the company’s approach to 2025.

Article originally published in WIRED. Adapted by Alondra Flores.