Conchita de Fuentes is 91 years old, has more than 130,000 followers on Instagram and a powerful desire to live that she aims to spread every day to the elderly who follow her on social networks: “We are useful and wonderful at whatever age we are“, he assures.

Sitting at a table in a sunny cafeteria in the center of Granada, De Fuentes tells EFEwith elegance, a smiling look and a calm smile, which feels very sorry that there are so many old people who do nothing more than sitting in an armchair.

And that is what he intends to provide them through Instagram and also in the book he has just published: Desire to desire. The power of attitude.

Get out of apathy

As he comments, started writing the book in a somewhat accidental way. Was when he met Yareli, a woman who keeps him company. De Fuentes felt like sharing experiences with her and began to dictate them to her so she could write them on the computer.

“Things went very well. The pages grew and my children were interested. Then they sent it to several publishers and one, Almuzara, liked it a lot and called me to publish it,” explains this elderly woman, who has already become an icon of the city, excitedly. to whom they stop on the street to greet her and ask for photographs.

In the book, De Fuentes shares his advice to live with joy based on his life experience. In addition, it gives recommendations to take care of health and emphasizes the importance of older people exercising, eating well and taking care of “the soul” and their inner life.

“What I want is to give them enthusiasm and to get out of that state in which we often find ourselves of apathy or not wanting to go out. Because life is precious at any age,” emphasizes this native of Madrid – as she likes to define herself – and from Granada by adoption.

The power of attitude

One of the main messages that De Fuentes intends to convey is the importance of attitude and don’t feel sorry for yourself. She recognizes that, at 91 years old, there are days when she feels tired and would like to stay in bed. But when you feel that way, you remember the importance of encouragement and movement and you get up.

“I am aware that I am in the last stage of my life and that death It’s just around the corner. But that It doesn’t have to scare me. On the contrary, it has to help me prepare,” he says.

And that is why he encourages his followers to cultivate a positive attitude, to practice hatha yoga with gentle exercises designed for people with mobility problems, and also to have friends.

“Older people have to have many friends to exchange impressions. And also be friends with those who think differently, because there is nothing more interesting than exchanging impressions with someone who doesn’t think like you,” he points out.

Grandma ‘instagramer’

Asked about how she came to the world of Instagram and social networks, she details that it was almost by chance. About three years ago, one of her granddaughters asked her for some advice and asked if she could record it on her phone.

“What was my surprise when he told me to change my shirt and earrings. I did it without knowing what was happening and It turns out that he later uploaded what he recorded to the Internet. This is how it all started“, remember.

Now that her granddaughter has started college, It is his daughter who records him and uploads the videos to social networks. Many have more than a million views.

Regarding why he thinks he is so well received on Instagram, De Fuentes thinks it is because of his age. “I am a 91 year old ladyabout 92, who wants to want to and that is attractive because people can be inspired,” says this adopted Granada native.

Some of the things that make him happiest about uploading these videos to social networks is the feedback he receives from his followers and the fact of seeing that your messages encourage and they transform some people.

“Many old people my age don’t feel like doing anything and it seems like I’m infecting them, because The amount of messages they send me from everywhere is beautiful.. Yesterday a woman from Boston said she had gotten the book and I also receive calls from many parts of the world. I’m very excited because they tell me that my advice is useful to them,” she concludes excitedly.