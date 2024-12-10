When in February OpenAI Sora introduced, its new artificial intelligence capable of creating videosmany thought: “it has already arrived.” Until then, video seemed like one of the last frontiers of generative AI and the spectacular images gave food for thought. Now we will finally be able to see firsthand what it is capable of, and we may feel a little disappointed. Besides, in Europe, we will have to wait a little longer.

OpenAI is already deploying Sora in 155 countries, including those that are not part of the EU, as always pending special precautions in the field of artificial intelligence.

Sora includes innovative features such as text-based video generation, image animation, and scene blending. Sora offers different levels of access depending on the subscription: from basic videos for ChatGPT Plus subscribers to videos without watermarks and higher resolution for subscribers of ChatGPT Pro, a newly launched plan that costs $200 per month.

Being able to make 20-second videos with AI will cost 200 euros per month

OpenAI has implemented moderation mechanisms to prevent misuse. With this we can begin to answer the big question: What impact will this tool have on the creative industry and ordinary users? And, most importantly, are we ready for a technology that combines creativity and artificial intelligence in such an accessible way?

Artificial intelligence applied to video is not new, but Sora stands out for its accessibility and technical capacity. Through simple text descriptions, users can generate short, professional-quality videos. From content creators to large companies, the applications are multiple.

Its main functions include:

Video generation from text: Enter descriptive text, and Sora creates a video that represents it.

Enter descriptive text, and Sora creates a video that represents it. Image animation: Turn photos into dynamic pieces, ideal for presentations or advertising campaigns.

Turn photos into dynamic pieces, ideal for presentations or advertising campaigns. Remix and blending: A powerful tool to reimagine and customize existing videos.

The payment models with which it is born

Sora operates under a subscription scheme. ChatGPT Plus offers initial access with limited resolutions and durations of just 5 seconds, while ChatGPT Pro expands the possibilities with higher quality videos without watermarks up to 20 seconds. Although these restrictions generate divided opinions, they allow OpenAI to manage responsible use of the model.

Additionally, the generated videos include watermarks and metadata to ensure transparency, an important measure to combat misinformation and protect copyright.

Ethical and moderation challenges

Like any technological innovation, Sora faces challenges. The misuse of AI to create explicit, violent or manipulated content is an ongoing concern. OpenAI claims to be implementing strict moderation systemsalthough he admits that its initial effectiveness may not be perfect.

Rohan Sahai, project leader, highlighted during the presentation the need to balance creativity with control. This dilemma underscores the responsibility of OpenAI as a developer and of users as creators.

Although Europe and the United Kingdom will have to wait to test Sora, its global launch marks a milestone in the integration of AI into audiovisual content. With tools such as the “storyboards” function, which allows prompts to be sequenced to create complete narratives, or the exploration feed that shows the work of other users, Sora is positioned as a resource to democratize access to video.

The potential of this technology to transform industries such as education, marketing and entertainment is indisputable. However, its true impact will depend on how it is adopted and regulated.