Worldcoin, launched this 2nd (24.jul), will use biometric verification to distinguish humans from artificial intelligence

A OpenAI launched this Monday the Worldcoin cryptocurrency and digital identity project. The company had a partnership with the software Tools for Humanity.

The company that develops the ChatGPT artificial intelligence platform raised about US$ 250 million to develop Worldcoin and received funding from venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz and Khosla Ventures and businessman Reid Hoffman.

The main proposal of the project is World ID, which consists of verifying the identity of users using an Orb – a silver device, approximately the size of a bowling ball–, to distinguish whether it was made by a human being or by artificial intelligence.

After going through the biometrics collection, the user receives the World ID, which can be used as a global privacy-preserving digital passport to log in to websites, mobile applications and make payments without sharing personal data such as names, emails and documents.

To use the cryptocurrency system, users can download the World App, software portfolio compatible with the protocol of startup.

“In the age of AI, the need for personality proof is no longer a topic of serious debate; instead, the critical question is whether or not the proof of personality solutions we have can be privacy-first, decentralized, and inclusive to the fullest.”, he said Tools for Humanity CEO Alex Blania on the Worldcoin homepage.

To date, more than 2 million people have verified World ID, which is available in 35 cities across 20 countries, including Berlin, Dubai, London, Mexico City, Miami, New York, San Francisco, Seoul and Tokyo. The CEO of the company responsible for ChatGPT, Sam Altman, said he is “hopefully that number will reach 2 billion”.

On Twitter, Altman said that “like any really ambitious project, maybe it works and maybe it doesn’t, but trying things like that is how progress happens”.



