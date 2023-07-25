A few months ago Netflix has made some moves that have been called anti-consumer, since it was implemented since the blocking of using the same account in one place, as well as the prices that continue to rise constantly. Which brings us to a new plan so that subscribers will see the ads.

They have wanted to implement this by permanently eliminating the basic plan without ads, even though it did not reach HD qualities, at least it allowed customers to enjoy the content without ads for a light payment. And now that they have removed the package, users will have to pay double to have no ads or to see them on a mandatory basis.

The first tests were made in some regions such as Canada, where it may seem otherwise, it has worked, as people chose to accept commercials or directly pay more than double for not having them in the content. The positive that this turned out has caused it to now be introduced in the United States, so it would not be surprising if Mexico is next.

Currently the basic plan can be paid for around $100 Mexican pesos, but it could be raised to $150 and with ads included, there is also the standard account, which costs $220 pesos per month and could be the only option without ads. However, the division of this region has not yet come out to talk about it.

Via: Netflix

Editor’s note: This comes in time for users to just spend money on new subscriptions, since shows like the live action one piece premiere next month. So, many have no choice but to do what the company dictates.