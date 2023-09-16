Nowadays, open source has become synonymous with freedom, sharing and innovation. This movement, which revolutionized the software industry, has a history full of significant evolutions and turning points. Let’s examine its origins, its chronological history, the motivations behind its birth and its curious connection to piracy.

History with relative chronology of Open Source

This brief chronology will explain its origin, from its beginnings to more recent times.

1950s-60s: the first steps of the “open source”

The roots of open source can be traced back to the dawn of computing; in the 1950s and 1960s, when the first computers saw the light of day, software was often developed by academic institutions and companies, and the source code was freely accessible.

Making it very short we can say that in this historical period, there was no clear distinction between free and proprietary software.

1970s: The birth of proprietary software

As the software industry grew in the 1970s, many companies began to consider source code as intellectual property and began to distribute software only in binary form.

However, there were still academic communities and subcultures that shared the software.

The 1980s: Richard Stallman’s revolution

The decisive turning point towards open source occurred in the 1980s.

Richard Stallmanprogrammer and activist, founded the Free Software Foundation (FSF); His goal was to create a completely free operating system called GNU (GNU’s Not Unix) and he launched the WILDEBEEST General Public License (GPL), a license that promoted the sharing and modification of software.

This was a crucial step towards open source.

90s: Linux and its diffusion

In 1991, Linus Torvalds created the Linux kernel and distributed it under the GPL. Linux soon became the kernel for the GNU operating system, leading to the creation of a complete operating system based on free software. This has contributed significantly to the adoption and spread of open source.

Late 1990s: The Fetlock Bazaar

Eric S. Raymond wrote an influential essay entitled “The Cathedral and the Bazaar”, in which he explored the benefits of open source and outlined the principles of the “bazaar model,” in which software is developed in an open and collaborative way. This text helped define open source concepts and drew attention to the importance of the developer community.

Free software: why was it born?

Open source was born as a reaction to increasing restrictions on access to source code in the software industry.

The main reasons behind its birth include:

: Open source promotes the idea that knowledge should be shared freely with the community. This has made it possible to create a vast ecosystem of free, quality software. Closing resistance: Open source is a response to the tendency of companies to close their software, limiting the freedom of users. Promotes transparency and accountability.

The curious link of free software with computer piracy

Curiously, open source has a historical connection to software piracy; initially, free access to software was widely practiced and could be considered a primitive form of piracy, for obvious reasons this is not the case.

Although it is true that very often those who support the Open Source philosophy are in favor of a “free all” on a “commercial” level, that is, everything created can be equally distributed (which, rightly, is not appreciated by those who have spent money to make films, music, PC programs, video games and so on), it must be said that on the other hand open source has evolved, among other things, also to be a legal and ethical response to piracy.

Many open source advocates believe that, By offering free and legal alternatives, we can reduce piracy and promote more ethical and responsible use of technology.

The only real problem with this “bond” is that many people nowadays have the bizarre idea that whatever is behind the screen is a right.

The future of Open Source

After seeing the history, how “free software” was born and how it has evolved, it is also essential to look at the future of this movement that has transformed the technological landscape. The future of open source is exciting and full of challenges and opportunities.

Continued growth and spread

This model has proven to be a driving force in technology and innovation, and is set to grow further. Industries such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and blockchain are adopting open source models to accelerate the development and sharing of advanced solutions. Additionally, organizations are increasingly embracing open source software in their environments, as it offers the flexibility and transparency needed to adapt to changing business needs.

Challenges related to sustainability

Despite its success, “open source” faces major challenges for the future. One of the main ones is the sustainability of the development model. Many open source projects rely on volunteers or limited funding, and securing long-term resources can be difficult. To address this challenge, some organizations are exploring sustainable funding models, such as corporate support or membership programs.

Global collaboration

Open source has proven that global collaboration is possible and beneficial. The future will see increased collaboration between developers, organizations and governments internationally. This collaboration will help solve complex global problems by promoting innovation and knowledge sharing in an open and inclusive way.

IT security relating to free software

Security is a growing concern in the open source environment. Developers must work to ensure that projects are safe and protected from cyber threats. Additionally, the governance of open source projects will become increasingly important for managing conflicts, development decisions, and leadership issues within communities.

Accessibility and diversity

A crucial goal for the future of open source is to increase accessibility and promote diversity within development communities. This means making open source more inclusive for people of all ethnicities, genders, and ability levels. Greater diversity leads to broader and more innovative perspectives, helping to create better, more balanced solutions.

Open source has a rich history and a promising future. It will continue to grow, meet challenges and drive technological innovation in an open and collaborative way.

Its impact on the digital world is expected to grow and significantly shape how we develop, share and use software and technology; the open source community will continue to be at the center of this future, carrying forward the ideal of sharing and freedom that has made it so powerful.

Conclusions

Open source represents a revolution in the software industry, born from the need to share, collaborate and promote user freedom; its history has its roots in the early stages of computing and has evolved into a driving force for technological innovation.

While it may initially seem at odds with piracy, open source has established itself as a legal and ethical alternative, demonstrating that sharing and collaboration can drive technological progress in a sustainable and inclusive way.