Literature | A novel set in Lapland nominated for the prestigious National Book Award

The novel by Finnish Hanna Pylväinen is about Lars Levi Laestadius.

From family roots Finnish Hanna Pylväinen novel The End of Drum-Time is nominated for a National Book Award. It is one of the most important literary awards in the United States.

He was the first to tell about it in Finland Over.

The events of the novel take place in Lapland in the 1850s, and it tells the fictional story of a priest Lars Levi from Laestadius and his daughter. In the novel, Laestadius tries to convert the Sámi people of a small Lapland village, but his daughter falls in love with the local reindeer herder.

Columnar is from Detroit, United States. He grew up in a lastadiola family.

Pylväinen has previously published a memoir and a novel We Sinners (2012), which deals with life in a religious family.

The End of Drum-Time is nominated in the fiction category of the National Book Award on the so-called long list, i.e. among the top ten. The five finalists will be announced at the beginning of October and the winner on November 15.

The National Book Awards have been given out in their current form since 1950. Previous winners of the award include, among others Philip Roth, Thomas Pynchon, Susan Sontag, Cormac McCarthy and Jonathan Franzen.