Open Fiber, CEO Rossetti is out. In his place Giuseppe Gola, former CEO of Acea. the indiscretion

Giuseppe Gola, former Acea, is in pole position to become the new CEO of Open Fiber, the company 60% controlled by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and 40% owned by Macquarie. According to what appears to The print this would be the name that the shareholders of the fiber company would have opted for, after the decision of thecurrent CEO Mario Rossetti, which however should resign in the next few days resignation.

The Rossetti’s step back would have been decided by consensus. With the challenge of the new industrial plan to be launched and after having ferried Open Fiber out of the most complex moment of its short history, the conviction has developed among managers and shareholders that a new guide is needed for the development of the company. In the coming years, the fiber group will have to complete the connection of the white areas (the rural ones of the country), but above all bring the fiber to the gray areas, the industrial ones, whose operation is linked to the Pnrr.

Giuseppe Gola from May 2020 to September 2022 he was CEO of Acea, a company of which he had previously been CFO for three years. However, in the manager’s past there is a long experience in the world of telecommunications. In fact, since May 2002 he has worked for Wind Telecommunications, where, from October 2007 to December 2016, he held the position of CFO.

