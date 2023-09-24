Both young people left the temporary shelter center located in the Los Naranjos neighborhood, in the city of Hermosillo, and no longer heard from them.

Sonora.- Sonora state authoritiesThey launched two search files of Amber Alert for locate two teenagers of Egyptian nationality, missing in Hermosillo on Friday, September 22.

Is about Kerollos Naoum Labib Abdelmalak, 15 years oldand Ishak Nessim Elkess Abdemassih, 17 years old.

The sheets detail that Both young people left the temporary shelter center located in the Los Naranjos neighborhoodin the city of Hermosilloand from there they no longer heard from them.

The authorities consider that these two people, currently absent, could be in danger.