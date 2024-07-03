Orders are gone. The input was launched by Opel and concerns Frontera: the new SUV from the Blitz house can now be purchased, with a price list that starts from 20,000 euros thanks of course to the incentives. Of course, the range of this model, which recently celebrated its world premiere in Istanbul, Turkey, is very rich and varied, not only in terms of equipment but also and above all in terms of engines.

Prices of the new Opel Frontera

In detail, the new Opel Frontera Electric five-seater starting from 29,900 euros list price, which thanks to government incentives and Opel, during the launch phase and for orders by July 31, drops to 27,400 euros. The new Opel Frontera Hybridinstead, is available on the price list starting from 24,500 euros, a price that as mentioned initially drops to 20,000 euros, also in this case with government and Opel incentives and for orders by July 31st. Furthermore, the new SUV from the Blitz brand also offers the possibility of choosing between five and seven seats: the two additional seats for the hybrid cost 900 euros more.

Two set-ups, all standard

Chapter trim levels. The new SUV from the German car manufacturer can be purchased as a Frontera Edition that like Frontera GS: in the first case we find the multimedia infotainment with 10″ color touch display and integrated navigation and the rear camera with sensors as standard, in the second instead, for 2,000 euros more, the contrasting black roof, roof bars, heated seats, steering wheel and windshield, wireless charger for the smartphone, 17″ alloy wheels and adaptive Cruise Control are also offered as standard. In short, customers will only have to choose the motorthe version and the color.

The rear section of the new Opel Frontera

Let’s go to orders

“Our new Opel Frontera offers a great product and a excellent value for money – the words of Florian Huettl, CEO of Opel – The strong interpretation of our bold and pure design philosophy, combined with the highly competitive prices for the fully electric or electrified version, will delight customers. This newcomer demonstrates our ambition to further democratize electromobility.”