The residents of Villa Gustavo Díaz Ordaz demanded to the municipal administration If the OP Ecología company does not have the capacity to provide an efficient garbage collection service, hire another company. They made that position public because it is not possible to continue tolerating the deficiencies that appear in the service. The end is that It already has 13 days that the truck does not pass to pick up the garbage at the head of the syndicate.

It is not the only union with the same problem, since it is in others and not to mention in some sectors of the city. The commitment that was made to improve the service has not been fulfilled after the municipal administration withdrew from terminating the contract with that company that arose in the management of the then mayor Guillermo “Billy” Chapman. That was his inheritance. However, there is pressure for OP to be replaced by another because it is seen that he did not give the width.

