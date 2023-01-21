Dhe driving snow in large parts of Germany on Saturday night led to many traffic accidents, but only a few slightly injured drivers. As the police and situation centers announced in the early morning, there was property damage on the slippery roads, trucks standing across and broken-down cars, some of which also led to blocked roads.

According to the police, nine accidents with six minor injuries occurred on the A94 towards Munich in Bavaria on Friday evening. In almost all cases, the vehicles skidded at speeds that were too high for the weather. In one case, a patrol car was badly damaged when a 19-year-old drove his car head-on into the police car. The officials were therefore just in the process of securing an accident site. Two of them were slightly injured. Otherwise, the police in Upper and Lower Bavaria and Swabia have reported almost 100 weather-related accidents since Friday evening, but nobody was injured.

20 accidents in the Mannheim area

In Baden-Württemberg, the traffic situation was particularly unremarkable. According to the police, there were hardly any accidents worth mentioning despite the snow. Only in the Mannheim area did around 20 accidents occur without injuries, as a spokesman said.

Traffic accidents had also occurred in some parts of Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland. In Koblenz, four people were slightly injured in two of 25 accidents and one person in the Bernkastel-Wittlich district, the police said. The police in Worms counted a total of nine accidents in their area of ​​operation on Friday evening that were attributable to the snowstorm. The police inspection in Wittlich reported a total of 15 traffic accidents. Numerous broken-down vehicles were reported to the highway maintenance departments throughout the day, which, according to the information, made the clearing and gritting work extremely difficult.

Four people were slightly injured in car accidents in southern Hesse. The police headquarters in Darmstadt counted a total of around 20 accidents. In most cases, the vehicles slipped off the road due to slippery conditions, a spokesman said. According to a spokesman for the situation center, there have been over 90 accidents in Saarland since Friday afternoon, in which eight people were slightly injured.