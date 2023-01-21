Tijuana Baja California.- UANL Tigers he was down on the scoreboard before reaching 5 ‘. Pedro Alexis Canelo put the hammer into the limits of the small area to beat Nahuel Guzman and so he was reunited with the goal in this day 3 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX.

However, the goal from the Argentine was not enough for those led by Ricardo Valino They will achieve their first victory in the championship and, incidentally, defeat the ‘U’ of Nuevo León again in the Caliente stadium, something that has not happened since the 2-1 in the Apertura 2012.

The cats played in a group and when André-Pierre Gigac stood in front of ‘Tono’ Rodriguez he did not forgive to get the tie in the score at 60 ‘.

The Tijuana goalkeeper made a name for himself by stopping each ball that Tigres UANL tried to introduce into his frame, but he could do nothing before the shot from the Frenchwho continues to show that he still has a lot to prove despite being criticized for his age.

Alexis Canelo was reunited with the goal

Gignac He walks like the team’s goalscorer after nesting for the third consecutive time within the complementary part. In this way the Auriazules continue without knowing defeat under the command of Diego Cocca. They will sleep leaders with seven points.

Tigres tied with Xolos 1-1

Besides, Xolos of Tijuana added his second result in tables in the kennel. With double digits it is in the thirteenth box, but it could suffer a stumble in the general classification if the teams behind achieve victory.

For date number 4, UANL Tigers will receive the St. Louis Athletic in ‘El Volcán’, next Saturday, while the pack will repeat at home, this time they will do the honors to UNAM Cougarson Friday of the following week.