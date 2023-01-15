León, Guanajuato.- What saints are celebrated today, Sunday, January 15, 2023? Today is commemorated, among others, the onomastics of San Mauro and Santa Raquel.

Today, Sunday January 15, the name day of San Mauro is celebrated. He was the abbot of Glanfeuil, later called Saint Maurus of the Loire or of Anjou. He was the first disciple of Saint Benedict and was sent to France, according to tradition, in the year 543 to found monasteries.

He is mentioned in Gregory the Great’s biography of Benedict of Nursia. He was in charge of the convent founded by him for many years and in 582 he retired to the closure of a solitude where he died two years later his figure could have given rise to the legend from San Amaro.

The saint of Santa Raquel, wife of his cousin Jacob, is also celebrated. In addition, she was the mother of the patriarch Joseph and Benjamin. Laban’s youngest daughter, Leah’s sister who was also Jacob’s wife, is mentioned for the first time in the Genesis of the Bible.

Her sister Lía had four children, Raquel could not conceive for many years. Then, being customary, she offered her husband her servant Bilha, from whom two sons named Dan and Naphtali were born.

Later Leah returned to have two more boys and a girl to Jacob; Later, Raquel had a son, José, and sixteen years later, during the birth of her second son, before dying she called him Benoni, which means son of my pain, but Jacob changed it to Benjamin, which means son of happiness. She was buried by Jacob on the road to Efrata, just outside of Bethlehem.

The life and work of other saints within the saints are also celebrated:

Saint Ablebert



Saint Arnold Janssen



San Arsenio hermit



Saint Bonito



San Francisco Fernandez de Capillas



Santa Ita



Saint John Calibite



San Malardo



Saint Probus



Santa Secundina



Saint Tarcisia



Blessed Hermit Angel



Blessed James Almoner



Blessed Luis Variara



Blessed Nicholas Gross



Blessed Peter of Castalnau



Blessed Romedio