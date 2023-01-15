intel is a leading company in the IT sector and beyond. Of course, the latest news are obviously the proprietary video cards, which are seeing their popularity grow thanks to the low price for those who can’t count on large budgets on their hands. In any case, the workhorse of the company has always been the processorsso we recommend you stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Intel Core i9-13900KS is official!

I don’t know about you, but when I read about the specifications of the new Intel processors I am always amazed. And with this latest Intel Core i9-13900KS I was even blown away! Intel itself probably remained, as it was defined by the company as the fastest processor in the world. But will it be true? Reading the specs, absolutely yes! They touch the 6.0GHz of maximum turbo frequency, without having to resort to any type of external overclocking. In short, in a normal situation, it will be difficult to fully exploit this little beast.

24 cores, 36MB Smart Cache and new generation Intel technologies are just some of the advantages of this little lion. Below we leave you some details about Intel Core i9-13900KS:

Maximum turbo frequency up to 6.0 GHz with Intel® Thermal Velocity Boost; it is the first PC CPU to reach 6.0 GHz without overclocking.

Intel® Adaptive Boost Technology to enhance gaming performance by enabling higher multicore turbo frequencies as appropriate.

24 cores (8 Performance Cores and 16 Efficient Cores), 32 threads, 150W processor base power, 36MB Intel Smart Cache, and a total of 20 PCIe lanes (16 PCIe 5.0 lanes and four PCIe 4.0 lanes).

Support up to DDR5 5600 MT/s and DDR4 3200 MT/s.

Compatible with Z790 and Z690 motherboards, with the latest BIOS recommended for the best gaming and content creation experience

We just have to notify you that this Intel Core i9-13900KS will cost approx $699. Consequently, anyone who wants to take advantage of the beast will have to invest a lot!