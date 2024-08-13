Of the 235 reasons for violations taken into account by the General Coordination of Road Safety, only 15 account for 75 percent of the fines issued, some of which are the most expensive.

Data from Municipal Transparency show that, in addition, during the first half of 2024, of the same total number of violations considered, only 166 have been recorded and no tickets have been issued for 69 different reasons.

Among these causes that have not been observed by the Traffic Safety agents are carrying out acts of street trading or setting up stalls on public roads without authorization from the corresponding authority, use of public roads as car lots for sale, not respecting signs in schools, not respecting pedestrian crossings when there are troops or school lines.

But public transport has not been fined either, whether for drivers smoking, lack of route identification and type of service, lack of accessories for people with disabilities or lack of lights on trucks, for not having the fare labeled or not having two emergency doors.

However, they have monopolized fines for offenses such as not respecting red lights, lack of a license or registration card, not respecting speed limits, lack of brake lights, lack of seatbelts or children without special seats, parking in prohibited areas, omitting stop signs, late license plates, lack of ecological stickers or using a cell phone or electronic device in circulation.

These 10 alone account for 64.34 percent of the 145,121 fines issued, that is, 93,378.

No-turn traffic, parking in the wrong direction, missing front or rear lights, incorrect stop at intersection or lack of third party insurance complete the list of the 15 most common, with 17,266 cases.

In total, there are 110,644 fines for only 15 violations, of which 58,661 were during the first quarter, and 51,983 in the second, which shows a decrease in the application of corrective measures for traffic violations that put at risk the safety of those who drive on the streets of a city with more than 700 thousand registered vehicles in circulation.

[email protected]