Another internet shop? no big deal However? No, except when it comes to the Chinese JD.com, which is the parent company of Ochama. JD.com is huge. JD is the third largest e-retailer in the world after Alibaba and Amazon. In comparison: with a market value of 95 billion euros, the company is worth more than three times more than Ahold Delhaize. The company claims to have 550 million active customers, which is more than in the entire European Union.

A huge player, therefore, that fishes in the pond of the supermarkets, but also becomes a competitor of Amazon, Bol.com and actually every other web store. The range is very wide, from electronics to Lego, from pedal bins to yoga pants, from fresh fruit to blenders, and from desks to Igloo frozen products. ,,Food and non-food is about 50/50”, says director Mark den Butter of Ochama. The webshop starts with 7000 products (again for comparison: AH offers almost 30,000 articles online), but according to Den Butter the number of products will increase quickly.