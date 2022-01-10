In a talk with Eli manning in the channel Youtube of the New York Giants, the actor Bill murray revealed what his role will be in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will be a little different from his usual characterizations as the smiling and friendly grandfather.

The former quarterback of the New York Giants he asked Murray about his role in the next movie. ‘Aren’t you in a superhero movie that’s coming out? Ant-Man? ‘ In his response, not only does he confirm his participation in the film, but when he questioned what power he will have in it, the actor replies that he could become the next villain of the film: ‘My power is that I’m a bad guy.’

This role of Bill murray as a villain in Ant-man it’s a little different from what we’ve got used to over the years from comedy movies like Ghostbusers or Stripes.

Who will Bill Murray play in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Bill murray will give life to a villain of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, At the moment we do not know which one, since the main one will be Kang the Conqueror, interpreted by Jonathan Majors. The actor has already played a variant of Kang in the series finale Loki from Disney +. Given that this movie could feature multiple antagonists who don’t work together, it’s unclear at this point if the mysterious role of Murray will be connected with Majors, or with someone else.

However, Murray’s involvement in the superhero movie means that a reunion will ensue that was not long in coming. The actor appeared in Ghostbusters: Afterlife next to the actor Paul rudd, known for his role as Ant-man. At the red carpet premiere of Afterlife, Rudd spoke for the first time about the participation of Murray at MCU, but mostly as a rumor.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on July 28, 2023, so we won’t have to wait long for more details on this upcoming movie. Marvel.

