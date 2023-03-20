Online shopping | Amazon plans to lay off 9,000 more workers

Amazon also announced layoffs in November 2022 and January 2023, affecting a total of more than 18,000 employees.

American e-commerce giant Amazon continues drastic redundancies. The company plans to lay off 9,000 more people in the coming weeks.

CEO of Amazon Andy Jassy tells about it on Amazon’s website.

Amazon also announced layoffs in November 2022 and January 2023, affecting a total of more than 18,000 employees. This wave of layoffs affects personnel services and advertising, among other things. Jassy justified the layoffs with “the uncertain economic situation and uncertain prospects”.

Founder of Amazon Jeff Bezos is one of the richest people in the world with a fortune of almost 200 billion dollars. Economic magazine Forbes according to him, he currently owns a little less than ten percent of Amazon.