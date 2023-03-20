The Government delegate, José Vélez, assured this Monday that there are fewer crimes in the Region now than in 2017, the year in which the Government of Spain passed into the hands of the PSOE. According to the crime balance, published by the Ministry of the Interior last week, crime grew by 20% in the Region compared to 2019, a business year, since there were no effects of the pandemic.

However, Vélez affirmed that “these data must be qualified. For us it is a normal situation », she pointed out. The Government delegate compared these crime records to two years ago because, as he stated, “they are not comparable exercises. In 2021 we were still under the effects of the pandemic and in 2022 normality was established again.

«The objective data shows that in 2017 there were 32% more robberies in establishments and 40% more robberies in homes. What situation would we have experienced then of insecurity? I didn’t see anything at the time. Now, with 30% less of these crimes, how is it possible that this feeling of insecurity now exists if it is not caused by some partisan and electoralist interests? They should explain who had such negative data, “he said.

He also stressed that the Region of Murcia is “4% safer than one of the safest countries, such as Spain”, alluding to the fact that the Community is four points below the national average crime rate.

The Government delegate made these statements at a press conference together with the Director General of the National Police, Francisco Pardo, to present the evolution of the police stations that are being carried out in Alcantarilla, Yecla and Molina de Segura. “We are currently working on three important investments in the Region, with just over four million euros in the Yecla police station; another four million in the new Sewer police station and some 829,000 euros in the expansion work of the Molina de Segura police station.

Regarding the works of the Yecla police station, Pardo reported that they already began in June 2022 and the execution period is 15 months, so the infrastructure is “scheduled for October of this year.” Regarding the scheduled date for the bidding for the works in the new Sewer police station, it is estimated that it will be carried out in the last quarter of 2023, while the start of the works is expected for the second quarter of 2024. The reform of the Molina de Segura police building, which will be carried out directly by the General Directorate of the National Police, has already been drafted and could be awarded in the first quarter of 2024.