The ETA express Iñaki Etxeberria Martín, alias ‘Mortadelo’, was received yesterday in the Old Town of Pamplona upon his release from prison amidst flares and applause. Dozens of people took part in the ‘ongi etorri’ held in Jarauta street. It is the first after the announcement, a month ago, by the ETA prison group, the EPPK, which made public

This content is exclusive for subscribers Christmas offer! Browse without limits for € 9.95 the first quarter and save 50%. Already a subscriber? Log in