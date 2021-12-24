Several dozen people receive Ignacio Etxeberria, ‘Mortadelo’, with flares in Pamplona after serving a 25-year sentence for murdering five soldiers
The ETA express Iñaki Etxeberria Martín, alias ‘Mortadelo’, was received yesterday in the Old Town of Pamplona upon his release from prison amidst flares and applause. Dozens of people took part in the ‘ongi etorri’ held in Jarauta street. It is the first after the announcement, a month ago, by the ETA prison group, the EPPK, which made public

