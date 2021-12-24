In the last weeks Miriana Trevisan came very close to Biagio D’Anelli in the house of Big Brother Vip. There is a lot of harmony between the two and many are betting that something more could soon be triggered. The young man is engaged outside the house but he has never denied that if the feelings towards Miriana were very strong, he would have no problem investigating the story even outside.

In the last few days, she has become a bit defensive, confessing that she does not intend to disrespect those who wait outside Biagio and that from now on, he must always be the one to take the first step. But there is another problem for Miriana: the jealousy of her son Nicola who does not seem to look favorably on the story of his mother with Biagio. This was revealed by Nicola’s father and former partner of Miriana, the singer I pay. I pay from the columns of the weekly New he said.

Miriana Trevisan, her jealous son Nicola

“Nicola is very attached to Miriana. So she doesn’t want any man to get close to her. He is a child in love with his mother and rightly so. He is jealous from an emotional point of view, as if he felt like his boyfriend. This is typical of a male child of his age. He is a fantastic, sensitive child “ – he revealed.

In short, Nicola is rightly very jealous of his mother and wants no one to come near him. He is always following his mom on television and is proud of his path to Big Brother Vip.

The ex-husband of Miriana assured that the little one is the first fan. In the absence of his mother Nicola, he is strengthening the bond with his father and is spending a lot of time with his grandmother and uncles.