A Picasso in… Gym (in Trieste!). Video

An authentic Picasso, displayed for a day inside a gym: a unique event that brought together art, sport and solidarity.

The exhibition was inaugurated in the John Reed gym in Trieste “Picasso Celebration 1973-2023 50th Anniversary”the result of the collaboration between John Reed, the Folligeniali Museum and the Bergognone Art School, engaged in a social project dedicated to artistic therapy for fragile children.

The exhibition, which can be visited for free every Saturday from 28 October to 30 December, commemorates the 50 years that have passed since the death of the Spanish master and presents a collection of free interpretations of Picasso’s works, created by the artists of the Folligeniali Museum and the Bergognone Art School.

The original work, exceptionally exhibited only for the inauguration day, is “Two Models”, an engraving bearing the date 18.06.68 and the artist’s handwritten signature. The exceptional nature of this exhibition and its importance from a social point of view were underlined by the “host” Samuele Frosio, CEO of RSG Group Italia and by an exceptional guest: Massimiliano Fedriga, President of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region .

