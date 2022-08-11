Dr. Janelle Oner Sayar, a nutritionist, declared that a lack of vitamin B6 in the body leads to tingling in the hands.
The expert says, “The lack of vitamin B6 in the body leads to anemia, due to the decrease in the production of red blood cells, and the person feels tired, weak and weak. A rash appears, cracks in the lips and dryness. When the immune system is weak, the risk of infectious diseases increases. In children, anxiety and mood swings are noted, and pregnant women feel nausea in the morning and cognitive problems, such as “confusion and difficulty concentrating and forgetting,” according to RT.
Vitamin B6 is found in egg albumin, legumes, soybeans, nuts and processed grains, the expert adds. This vitamin is useful in cases of asthma, autism, cardiovascular diseases, carpal tunnel syndrome, diabetes, epilepsy, depression, kidney stones, osteoporosis, and in the case of nausea and vomiting during pregnancy.
The expert warns, that this vitamin is very sensitive to light and heat and loses its properties under the influence of ultraviolet rays and heat treatment.
“Porridges lose 50 percent of this vitamin, and human and animal gut bacteria produce this vitamin, but a person may not be able to use it and benefit from it,” she says.
