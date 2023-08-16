“Bon Ton”: apartments in new buildings in Moscow have risen in price by 13.1%

Over the year, the average price of apartments in Moscow new buildings increased by 13.1 percent. The fact that one type of housing has risen in price in the capital is reported “News” with reference to the data of the Bon Ton company.

In August, the average price of new apartments in Moscow amounted to 22.5 million rubles. Experts recorded the lowest cost of objects in the standard class – 7.1 million rubles (plus 29.5 percent for the year) and comfort class – 9.7 million rubles (2.7 percent minutes). In the business segment, the cost was 20.4 million (plus 10.2 percent), and in the premium class – 75.9 million (plus 7.9 percent).

Experts note that consumer demand is mainly for comfort-class apartments. Since the beginning of 2023, interest in such properties has grown by 21.4 percent, while Russians began to buy business-class apartments more often by only 5.7 percent. Studios and one-room lots are in the greatest demand. According to forecasts, in the short term, the demand for apartments will decrease against the backdrop of an increase in the key rate.

Earlier, specialists from the analytical center “Indicators of the real estate market IRN.RU” assessed the future of prices for apartments in Moscow. According to their forecasts, by the end of 2023, housing in Moscow may become cheaper.