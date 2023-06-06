













One Piece will be delayed a month, Eiichiro Oda will undergo surgery

the pause of one piece will last four weeks spanning from June 19 to July 10, 2023. In other words from number 29 to 32 of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the reason for this pause was revealed.

Eiichiro Oda suffers from astigmatism and he confessed that this causes him inconvenience to work. Due to this and after talking with his editor, he made the decision to undergo surgery even if it delayed one piece around a month.

the manga de One Piece will return on July 18, with the publication of number 33. And the last publication will be on June 12, in number 28 of the magazine.

Source: Toei Animation

With Oda making a speedy recovery, the manga should arrive smoothly on schedule.

Where can I read One Piece?

The manga is available on the MangaPlus platform, it has the first and last three chapters of the work, available legally and for free. At the moment, the last manga number is 1085 and the updates are on Sundays at 9 in the morning.

All the chapters of one piece They are available through the Crunchyroll streaming platform.

The story follows Luffy and his pirate ship searching for the One Piece as they go on many adventures and face various challenges.

