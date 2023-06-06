Red Bull on everyone’s notebook

When a car proves to be as dominant as the RB19, it is natural for opponents to seize every opportunity to understand and copy its secrets. It has always happened and it will certainly not be a surprise if Ferrari and Mercedes introduce the technical solutions of the Red Bull fund, admired in all its complexity after Sergio Perez’s accident in Monte-Carlo qualifying.

Of what could clearly be seen before the Principality weekend, however, the rivals have already taken note in recent months. And, in different ways, both Ferrari and Mercedes have dropped their philosophy on bellies. In Brackley perhaps more decisively, building a 2.0 version of the W14 with Red Bull-style bellies, while the Scuderia embraced the Red Bull geometry relatively less, however following the path already beaten by the Milton Keynes team.

Now in Red Bull they fear that the performance of the bottom could bring their rivals closer together. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has already admitted that his engineers took note of the floor of the RB19, while compatriot Helmut Marko showed off the usual bravado, stating that he doesn’t fear this scenario too much: the car bottom is an important element but it is still a component that must interact harmoniously with the rest of the machine.

Verstappen’s words

Max Verstappen instead joked about the hypothesis of a Mercedes that will copy the RB19: “I think our next update will be without sidepods, so everyone can go back to making cars without bellies!“, this is the comment of the world champion at Montmeló. Then the Dutchman became more serious, agreeing with Marko: “It’s not just bellies, there’s a lot of things that have to go together. And I’m not even an aerodynamicist. I think we’ve learned a lot over the years and now, with the regulations introduced in 2022, we’ve been able to get off to a good start right away and figure out where to go: this has helped a lot. We hope, of course, to keep up that momentum because everyone is pushing really hard to catch up. But even on our part, we are never satisfied, we always want more“.