The chapter number 1071 of one piece started adapting the final part of the Wano arc and focuses on the long-awaited battle between captain straw hat and the dragon most feared of the saga.

After a chaotic event, Luffy awakened the expected Gear Fifth and showed why his devil fruit is so special. Now, a promotional trailer for the pirate fails to show the amazingness of the epic fight.

The new chapter is titled The Ridiculous Power! Gear Five in Full Play. And his description is just as impressive:

“[Gear Fifth es] The new experience that defies logic! The land becomes bouncy and all the techniques are strange! Is he a god or Luffy or something else? The comic scene is enough to make your eyes pop out of your head. Attention everyone! This is his peak!”

Source: Toei Animation

The episode of one piece It will open in Japan on Saturday, August 12. and will be available on Crunchyroll shortly after its release.

Where can I watch One Piece?

All the chapters of the pirate crew are available in the Crunchyroll catalog.

The first chapter of one piece was released in 1999 and chapter one of the manga in 1997. The work is one of Shueisha’s longest-running publications.

