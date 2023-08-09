Red Bull, goodbye developments: head to 2024

When a Formula 1 season presents an imbalance of forces like that of 2023, it is natural for the teams’ thoughts to turn to the following year’s car. The teams who can’t wait to retire the bankruptcy project and start from scratch do it, and the winners do it too, so as not to be unprepared for future challenges. And so, at Red Bull, developments are finished and the transition of resources to 2024 has practically taken place.

It was team principal Chris Horner to admit how the RB19 – which crumbled one record after another by winning all 12 races before the summer break – will no longer be updated, except for a few details designed specifically for specific tracks.

Horner’s words

“I think it’s more or less everything in terms of updates. There will be some specific changes, but we have six months to go for next year’s car and we have to be very selective with the use of resources, as we have much less time in the wind tunnel than our rivals“, he commented to his compatriots Sky Sports UK the British, referring to the 10% cut in wind tunnel hours following the penalties for exceeding the 2021 budget cap.

The results of 2023

Unlike many other teams, Red Bull can “afford” to think about the future without risking compromising the current season, considering that the drivers’ and constructors’ titles will be a formality. Horner applauded the team’s work in allowing the RB19 to break McLaren’s winning streak record: “Naturally, we try to balance the resources between this season’s car and next year’s. These results are from the whole team, it’s amazing the story we’re making. We have won 20 of the last 21 races: it is an incredible result, as it is a dream to have broken McLaren’s record. I know it might not be appreciated by fans, because it makes the sport predictable, but we just try to do our best“.