BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment revealed the Legend Dawn Packnew DLC pack coming soon for ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4. Available next March 28the package will include the previously anticipated Roger together with Rayleigh And Garp.

We leave you now with two short gameplays released on the social channels dedicated to the game, reminding you that the title is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision!

ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 – Rayleigh and Garp

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu