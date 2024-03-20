Erik Ten Hag's process with Manchester United has not been easy at all. Beyond the off-field issues, the reality is that in sports, the Dutchman has not met the goal set. It was expected that at this point the club would be competitive at the local and international level and neither of the two scenarios has occurred. Thus, the sports area and the new management of the Red Devils have been clear for months that the former Ajax's time is about to end, so much so that there is a strong replacement on the table.
If United do not qualify for the next Champions League, Ten Hag will be sacked, this seems an inevitable scenario. Thus, the club is already in talks with Gareth Southgate, the current coach of the England team and whose profile is very popular among the Manchester board, as they know that he is someone who knows the league in depth, has a good relationship with several of the names on the squad and can also draw up a transfer plan based on players from the local market.
For Gareth this could be a huge opportunity, because unless he wins the Euro Cup, the English coach would not be renewed by the English Football Federation, since his contract ends in the coming months and it seems that he has no future as a coach. That being the case, he would arrive in Manchester with a certain freedom to move the squad as he sees fit, a power that not everyone can boast of.
