Bandai Namco announced that One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 has surpassed two million units in digital sales and distributions worldwide. The publisher announced the milestone on Twitter, through the game’s official account.

According to the tweet translated by Bandai Namco, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is the game in the Pirate Warriors series that reached this milestone the fastest.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 was released in 2020. The beat ’em up game was developed by Koei Tecmo and is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

The game features the largest roster in its franchise, with over 40 playable characters. It also features the Dramatic Log which can be used by players to experience specific episodes of the series.

Playable characters in One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 include Monkey D. Luffy, Rorona Zoro and the rest of the Strawhat Pirate, as well as other characters such as Boa Hancock, Jinbe and Bartolomeo.

