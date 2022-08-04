ECB, the euro area economy slows down: shadows on the prospects for 2022 and beyond

Economic activity in the euro area is slowing down And the aggression of Ukraine represents a persistent brake to growth. According to the economic bulletin of the ECB the impact of high inflation on purchasing power, persistent supply-side constraints and increased uncertainty, exert a braking effect on the economy.

“Businesses continue to cope higher costs and disruptions in supply chains, although there are tentative signs of easing some supply-side bottlenecks. Taken together, these factors are casting more than a shadow on the prospects for the second half of 2022 and beyond, “the note reads.

At the same time, economic activity continues to benefit from the reopening of the economy, the strength of the labor market and the support provided by budgetary policies. In particular, the full reopening of the economy is supporting spending in the service sector. “In the quarters to come, the bulletin continues, the high uncertainty, the pressure on the prices of raw materials and the tightening of financing conditions should slow down consumption and investment spending”.

Furthermore, one more reduction of gas supplies from Russiawith the prospect of rationing in the autumn and winter months, it could weaken economic activity significantly and lead to new energy price increases. However, the impact of further energy disruptions could be mitigated by the resilience of the labor market, high levels of accumulated savings and additional and targeted fiscal measures.

ECB, the future evolution of rates will depend on the data

After reviewing inflation, it is the turn of the interest rates. An early exit from negative interest rates allows the Governing Council to move to an approach where rate decisions are made on a case-by-case basis. The future evolution of the reference rates defined by the Governing Council “It will continue to be data-dependent and contribute to achieving the 2% inflation target over the medium term,” the bulletin reads.

At the last meeting, the Governing Council approved the ICT which it deemed necessary to be set up in order to support the effective transmission of monetary policy. “In particular, while the Governing Council continues its standardization process, the ICTY will ensure that the monetary policy stance is transmitted in an orderly manner in all euro area countries“.

“Subject to the established criteria, the Eurosystem will be able to make purchases on the secondary market of securities issued in jurisdictions with a deterioration of financing conditions not justified by country-specific fundamentals, in order to counter, to the extent necessary, the risks to the transmission mechanism. The extent of the ICT purchases will depend on the severity of the risks for the transmission of monetary policy. Purchases are not subject to ex ante restrictions “.

ECB, euro area spreads returned to higher levels with the Italian political crisis

A particular focus is then dedicated to government bond yield differentials the euro area, returned to higher levels. To pay the political crisis in Italy. The bulletin analyzes the trend of spreads in the euro area in the period from early June to mid-July and which initially saw a significant reduction in spreads in a context of rate reduction long-term risk-free.

“At the level of individual countries, the largest decline in spreads was observed for Greecewith a decrease of 55 basis points in the spread on the yield on 10-year government bonds in the reference period, the report reads, the decrease in spreads on 10-year government bonds in Spain and France was less pronounced, with equal values, respectively , at 1.5 and 4.5 basis points. The spread on the 10-year government bond yield for Italy also decreased by 8 points overall base, but its volatility increased towards the end of the period under review, reflecting the ongoing political crisis in the country “.

ECB, the new EU Central Bank survey on consumer expectations

Inflation expectations continue to rise of consumers in the euro area. In general, they expect that their income growth will continue unchanged, but that “nominal expenditure increases considerably more than incomes”. They expect economic growth to weaken and unemployment to rise, house prices to drop slightly and mortgage rates to continue to rise.

It is the photograph taken by new survey on consumer expectations prepared by the European Central Bank. Monitoring that from now on it will publish on a monthly basis, carrying out online surveys on consumer perceptions and expectations in key countries in the currency area, as well as on their economic and financial attitudes. The survey involves approx 14,000 interviews among adult consumers of six countries in the currency area: Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain.

There ECB states that the countries involved represent 85% of the GDP of the area and 83.8% of the population. In particular, on inflation, the survey reports that consumers have perceived marked increases over the last 12 months as well as their expectations for the future.

The survey is published today for the first time but has been tested for a long time before proceeding, so the ECB is already in a position to make comparisons with the dynamics of the previous months: the perceived inflation rate stands at 7.2% on the average of the last 12 months, compared to 6.6% in the May survey. The median inflation expectation for the next 12 months has remained almost unchanged at 5%. Median inflation expectation for the next three years has increased to 2.8%, from 2.5% in May.

Measuring inflation expectations is an important element in central bank analyzes for monetary policy purposes, as the institution aims to ensure a high cost of living at his 2% target and that higher values ​​are therefore possible elements of alarm on this side.

According to the survey average euro area consumer expectations on income growth remained unchanged at + 0.9%. They are higher in the 18-34 age group, at most 1.8% and for those with very low incomes. The perceptions on the growth of nominal spending over the last 12 months have continued to rise starting from April 2021, the ECB still reports, reaching as much as 5%. Consumers with sub-median incomes continued to experience the highest spending growth rates, according to the survey.

Looking at future expectations, on average consumers expect their expenses to increase by 3.9% over the next 12 months (three points above on income levels). Growth expectations for the 12 months to come remain negative with minus 1.3%, but had marked even lower levels in March with a minimum of minus 1.8%.

In parallel expectations on the inflation rate over the next 12 months rose to 11.5%, not far from the highs that had been reached at the beginning of the year, continues the bike. Meanwhile, consumers who are unemployed have reduced the they waited to find a job over the next three months to 23.8%, compared to 26.7% recorded at the beginning of the year. However, the probability that consumers estimate they will be able to lose their jobs has also dropped, to 9.5% from 10.3% in January.

Finally on the house price dynamics in the next 12 months growth expectations have been limited to 3.3%while expectations on mortgage interest rates have continued to rise reaching 4%, concludes the ECB, compared to 3.3% since January.

