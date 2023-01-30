Netflix announced that the live action adaptation of ONE PIECE will be released worldwide in the course of 2023. At the moment no further information has been released about it, therefore we do not know in which specific period of the year it will be distributed on the streaming platform. On the other hand, the company has released a new poster that allows us to take a preview look at the protagonist Monkey D. Luffywhich will be interpreted by Inaki Godoy.

We just have to wait for more information!

THE LIVE-ACTION SERIES FROM THE MOST POPULAR MANGA IN HISTORY WILL BE AVAILABLE IN 2023 30 January 2023 – Netflix confirms the release of ONE PIECEthe live-action series based on the most popular manga series in history, for the 2023. The adventures of the legendary pirate crew are on the horizon, in this new version of ONE PIECE produced by manga creator Eiichiro Oda and from Matt Owens, Steve Maeda, Marty Adelstein And Becky Clements. In the teaser postera first look at the protagonist Monkey D. Luffyinterpreted by Inaki Godoy. To compose the crew will be Inaki Godoy as Captain Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro) Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp) e Taz Skylar (Sanji). They will also be part of the cast McKinley BelcherIII, Morgan Davis, Aidan Scott, Vincent Reagan, Jeff Ward, Craig Fairbrass, Langley Kirkwood, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Umeala foliage And Steven Ward. In partnership with Shueisha, ONE PIECE is produced by Tomorrow Studios And Netflix. Matt Owens And Steve Maeda are the writers, executive producers and showrunners. Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein And Becky Clements they are executive producers.

Source: Netflix