Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 it is one of the big releases that Sony has for 2023 and the company can be expected to promote it in the most intense way possible. Well, this weekend a preview came out that is part of said campaign.

It is nothing less than a live-action commercial or with real actors where we can see Spider-Man facing crime and ending a gang of thugs, which he turned over to the police.

It’s all happening on the streets of Manhattan, and once this superhero is done he leaves them all webbed up and ready to be arrested.

We recommend: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 confirms its release for 2023.

As disclosed by @EvanFilarca, who shared it, it appeared on the live broadcast of ESPN. That is why it is not of such good quality.

But you can see towards the end not only Peter Parker with his super heroic alter ego but also Miles Morales who follows him a little behind.

Font: Sony.

So it was both characters who ended the criminal career of these ruffians. However, there is a discrepancy in the video of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

This says that the game will be released in the spring of 2023, when in fact it will be in the fall of the current year.

The reason for this is that it is a promo for the Australian market, whose seasons are opposite to those of the northern hemisphere. So it is according to this region of the world.

LIVE FROM PS5!!! A spider-sighting seems to have occurred in Manhattan…in a brand new LIVE-ACTION PROMO for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2!!! This was found during a live ESPN broadcast, showcasing both Peter & Miles web-swinging in full glory! THE MARKETING BEGINS!!! #SpiderManPS5👀🕷️ pic.twitter.com/DXUo2eeaAY — Evan Filarca (@EvanFilarca) January 29, 2023

What is known about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

As previously disclosed Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 it’s a PlayStation 5 exclusive, so you’ll get plenty of use out of the system. Since September 2021 it is known that it is in development, and as we mentioned before, it will be released in the fall of 2023.

Two of the directors who were involved in the development of the original 2018 game are again directing. As for its plot, it takes place after Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Font: Sony.

Actor Yuri Lowenthal returns to play Peter Parker, and the same can be said for Nadji Jeter for Miles Morales; in both cases both actors voice Spider-Man.

But to them we must add Tony Todd, who plays Venom. Insomniac Games is in charge of game development and publishing by Sony Interactive Entertainment. Let’s see if by chance there are more details about this expected title.

In addition to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.