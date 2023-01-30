Netflix is churning out, one after the other, memorable TV series: just think of the overwhelming success of Wednesday, of Squid Game or Dahmer. However, she does not have a rosy relationship with the anime adaptations (a striking example is what happened with the Fullmetal Alchemist live action).

This time, however, the attention of the fans is really skyrocketing: let’s talk about one pieceone of the anime that made the history of the genre, repeatedly breaking the box office with film adaptations (such as, for example, the very latest Red).

We have been talking about the for a long time now Netflix live action of One Piece, but we had never received such precise information from the most famous entertainment company in the world, albeit in their smallness.

Via a post fromofficial account Netflix’s Instagram, we finally have the exit period of this highly anticipated experiment: on 2023. The current year will therefore lay the foundations for this product that is both awaited and feared by fans of the historic anime.

The wording is accompanied by an image that sees our Luffy have their backs to us, while the description hints at a surprise in the link in the bio of the profile.

By clicking on this link, we will access the Netflix page of the series: the only elements of interest are the logo and a further image which, along the lines of the first, frames the main characters of the series facing the sea and their new adventures.

The link to access the aforementioned post is thiswhile from here you can enter the page Netflix of the live action of One Piece!