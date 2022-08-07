On August 6, the film of One Piece Film RED in Japan, and for this reason the account in Twitter of Toei Animation for Latin America made an announcement about it.

According to the company, the film will soon arrive in this region. He did not specify more details but it is likely that there will be information about it soon. What is up in the air is which company will distribute and localize it in Latin American countries.

Crunchyroll has the respective rights of the franchise in Latin American lands. But so far he has not ‘raised his hand’ on the matter.

Otherwise with Dragon Ball Super: Super Herowhich already has a date for Latin America and there is even an advance available with the dubbing in Latin Spanish.

There is a possibility that this animated film of Toei is handled by another company so it’s best to keep an eye out for it.

Font: Toei Animation.

One Piece Film RED It barely debuted in Japanese movie theaters, so its arrival in Latin America could be a matter of a few months. However, it is difficult to guess an exact number.

In addition to being available with subtitles in Latin Spanish, it is certain that it will also have dubbing. It is to be imagined that the team responsible for working with the anime for television will be involved again in this animated film.

When could One Piece Film RED be released in Latin America?

the premiere of One Piece Film RED in Latin America could occur in the same way as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero; have a difference of months. Its premiere in Japan was on June 11 and Latin America will arrive on August 18.

They are little more than two months for his arrival. That is if we take into account that both films are by Toei Animation. But we hope that what happened with the previous tape of one piece.

we do not refer to One Piece: Stampede, which came out in August 2019 in Japan and shone, but by its absence, in Latin America. Many had to wait for his departure in hbo max to be able to see it legally.

Fortunately, in these times it is more common for animated films from the country of the Rising Sun to have their premieres in theaters and a few months later they reach video on demand services.

In addition to one piece we have more anime information in EarthGamer.