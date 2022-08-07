Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara respond in their own way on social media to the rumors of separation circulated in recent days

Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara respond in their own way on social media to the rumors of separation circulated in recent days. The PSG striker, in fact, shared an Instagram story of his wife and agent that portrays them together, with a lot of laughter to underline the mockery of some indiscretions. Here is the post: