Wano has a new protector in ‘One piece’. The citizens of the aforementioned country live moments of joy, since they saw how Monkey D. Luffy defeated Kaido, thus freeing them from a period of slavery of 20 years, in addition, they exploded with joy when they saw the appearance of a man who proclaimed himself as their protector: Momonosuke, a character we saw in previous seasons and who now returns completely different, both in appearance and attitude, so the people of the city feel safer than ever.

In the following note, we will tell you all the details so that you do not miss anything of the anime based on the manga of Eiichiro Odaand that is close to finishing a new narrative arc.

What time does ‘One Piece’ chapter 1079 come out?

The new episode of ‘One piece’whose anime is under the direction of Konosuke Uda, will premiere on Sunday, October 8, 2023. This chapter will begin its broadcast from 4.00 am in Peru; However, if you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, below we leave you the respective launch times:

Mexico: 3.00 am

Colombia: 4.00 am

Ecuador: 4.00 am

Venezuela: 5.00 am

Chile: 6.00 am

Argentina: 6.00 am

Spain: 11.00 am

Where to watch ‘One piece’, chapter 1079 ONLINE?

Episode 1079 of the anime developed by the studio Toei Animation can be seen through the platform Crunchyroll, a page specialized in the dissemination of this type of content. It should be noted that all the episodes of the previous seasons, including their specials and movies, can be enjoyed through the aforementioned website. Another platform to find the chapters of the series is Netflix; However, it can only be seen there until the fifth season.

Where to watch ‘One piece’ 1079 ONLINE FOR FREE?

However, if you want to see ‘One piece’ FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after the official premiere, because only in this way will you be able to watch the series at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others. Although, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.