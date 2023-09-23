After the storm comes the calm. After an epic fight, ‘One Piece’ showed us the end of the battle between Monkey D. Luffy and Kaido, in which the beloved straw hat pirate emerged victorious. For this reason, the next chapter could place us in a kind of celebration before the agonizing victory, and where the protagonists will prepare for their next adventures, which could include one last obstacle to culminate with the Wano arc.

If you want to know what the next chapter of ‘One Piece’In the following note we will tell you all the details so that you can write down the date and time of its release and not miss anything about the successful anime.

What time does ‘One Piece’ chapter 1077 premiere?

The new episode of ‘One Piece’whose anime is under the direction of Konosuke Uda, will premiere on Sunday, September 24, 2023. This chapter It will begin broadcasting at 4:00 am in Peru; However, if you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, below we leave you the respective launch times.

Mexico: 3.00 am

Colombia: 4.00 am

Ecuador: 4.00 am

Venezuela: 5.00 am

Chile: 6.00 am

Argentina: 6.00 am

Spain: 11.00 am

Where to watch ‘One Piece’, chapter 1077 ONLINE?

Episode 1077 of the anime developed by the studio Toei Animation can be seen through the platform Crunchyroll, a page specialized in the dissemination of this type of content. It should be noted that all the episodes of the previous seasons, including their specials and movies, can be enjoyed through the aforementioned website. Another platform to find the chapters of the series is Netflix; However, it can only be seen there until the fifth season.

The first broadcast of the ‘One Piece’ anime was made on October 20, 1999. Photo: Toei Animation

Where to watch ‘One Piece’ 1077 ONLINE FOR FREE?

