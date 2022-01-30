One Piece 1038 It was one of the most important chapters for the wano’s bowthe war between The Beast Pirates from Kaido and the alliance under the command of Monkey D Luffy he had some heavy casualties on both sides. And maybe one of them is zorothe swordsman of The Straw Hat Pirates.

In previous chapters of this franchise, we had seen the development of the combat between Roronoa Zoro Y King, in which the swordsman had to learn to master his mighty sword of death to take victory. However, in the end he may not be able to claim victory.

MangaPlus by Shueisha

In one piece 1038, the small dr chopper He confessed that the medicine they had taken before starting their final attack had a side effect: ‘In exchange for a super fast recovery… Then the damage will come back multiplied!!’. In his case, this doctor returned to his diminutive form after having used all his power.

This set off alarm bells for the little pirate wondering what effect it will have on Roronoa Zoro, his great friend and swordsman. He supposes that if he won his fight against the fearsome Kingyour life could be in danger: ‘If the damage is multiplied so much that it doesn’t move…!!’.

The fears of the little dr chopper they are not unfounded as it shows us One Piece 1038because in later paintings we see a fearsome scene of how death stalks rorona zoro.

One Piece 1038: The End of Roronoa Zoro?

In One Piece 1038the words of dr chopper seem prophetic, because in the following pictures of the manga we see how a spirit manifests before Roronoa Zoro. a shape similar to Death with scythe in hand he approaches to attack the swordsman.

Even worse, zoro expresses that he cannot move: The effect of the medicine paralyzed his entire body. He cannot defend himself against the attack of this fearsome figure.

MangaPlus by Shueisha

Thus, One Piece 1038 leaves the unknown open about the fate of Roronoa ZoroCan this swordsman survive his own death?

