The Prime Minister of Portugal, Antònio Costa attends the media after his victory in the elections. / Reuters

PM Monday, 31 January 2022, 00:33



In the absence of a recount of a few ballots –for example, those of the Azores will not be known until this Monday–, Antònio Costa stressed this Sunday that “it is clear that the PS has won these elections”, although he pointed out that the absolute majority that caressed their training “is not predictable.” The Prime Minister will repeat again at the head of the Government and considered that the broad support obtained at the polls is “a clear sign that the Portuguese want the Socialist Party to govern and want tranquility in their lives. I hope everyone understands that.”

His campaign manager, Duarte Cordeiro, also expressed his satisfaction with the results and added that “this will be a victory of humility, trust and stability.” “The results reflect the vote of the Portuguese. We are here to fulfill the will of the Portuguese », he guaranteed in a statement to the press from the Altis Hotel in Lisbon, which became the party’s headquarters on election night.

For his part, the leader of the Portuguese far-right party Chaga (Enough in Spanish), André Ventura, was the first leader to react to the polls and acknowledged that Prime Minister António Costa “is going to renew a majority to be able to govern” . However, these results are “bad for the country”, pointed out the leader of the formation that rose as the third force in Parliament against all odds. Other members of Chaga expressed their satisfaction at having managed to “expel” the extreme left from the political scene and leave it in the “place it deserves, a corner of the Assembly of the Republic.”

The Greens will not have representation in the next Parliament despite going in coalition with the PCP. The communist leader, Jerónimo de Sousa, acknowledged last night that his party has suffered “an electoral setback” and pointed to “bipolarization” as the cause.

Meanwhile, the Democratic and Social Center-Popular Party (CDS-PP), which also suffered a severe decline in representation, pointed out that a reflection of “the entire right” is necessary.