Juarez City.- The Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Women Victims of Crime for Reasons of Gender and to the Family in the Northern Zone, obtained three orders of linkage to trial for the crimes of rape with aggravated penalty and domestic violence committed in different events in Ciudad Juárez.

Agents of the Public Ministry, proved the probable responsibility of Luis Enrique GH, in the crime of rape with aggravated penalty against a 35-year-old woman, in events recorded on July 28 of this year, inside a home located in the Los Nogales subdivision.

Likewise, they proved the probable responsibility of Elías Tisbita MM, for the crime of domestic violence against his biological sister, on July 31 of this year, in a house in the Fidel Ávila neighborhood.

Meanwhile, Rafael Martín VA is allegedly responsible for beating and insulting his biological mother, in events that occurred in a house located in the Arecas I neighborhood, in events recorded on August 1.

The defendants were arrested by members of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat in terms of flagrancy and placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Specialized Unit for Crimes with Detainees of the Women’s Prosecutor’s Office.

The Control Judges of the Bravos Judicial District, who are familiar with the respective criminal cases, determined that the accused will face their criminal proceedings under the precautionary measure of preventive detention.

***In accordance with current laws and regulations, the accused are presumed innocent until their responsibility is declared by a sentence issued by the judicial authority (Article 13 of the National Code of Criminal Procedure).