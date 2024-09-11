Ciudad Juárez— This Tuesday, Iván Rodelo Espejo, of the Labor Party, was sworn in as municipal president of Ahumada, Chihuahua.

The official ceremony was held at the Bertha Chiu Gymnasium in that community, during the Solemn Session of the City Council after the third and final report of the outgoing mayor Fabián Fourzán Trujillo.

Cruz Pérez Cuéllar was the guest of honor at the public event. He was also sworn in for his second term as mayor of Juárez in the first few minutes of Tuesday.