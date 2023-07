Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 3:44 p.m.



A person has lost his life this Tuesday in a small plane accident registered in Mérida, in the surroundings of the Proserpina reservoir, sources from the city’s aerodrome confirm to TODAY.

Inside the aircraft, the emergency services have found the charred body of a person.

The journalists of this newspaper are working to expand and complete this information