Genoa – City council united with Genoa in favor of measures for support newsstands that sell newspapers: the few survivors and those that, possibly, someone will decide to open or reopen in the city. The Sala Rossa unanimously approved a motion, presented by the Democratic Party and then integrated with the contribution of the Lega and Genova Domani, which commits the council to consider suspending the payment of the fee for occupying public land for newsstands for one year, to relaunch the discussion table between the Municipality and trade associations as soon as possible to develop other support measures and to develop the “Infopoint newsstands” project, to ensure that newspaper sales points can also become tourist information points.

“Only in 2022 in Genoa 22 newsstands closed and this year already another 13 – remarked the councilor of the Democratic Party Donatella Alfonso, illustrating the motion – There are neighborhoods where not a single one is left. Times have changed, publishing is a sector in crisis but we also need places where we can buy newspapers, which are an instrument of democracy. Measures must be put in place to facilitate those who resist and young people who want to open a business”.

The councillors’ proposals received the ok from the junta which, through the councilor for Commerce, Paola Bordilli, gave the willingness to start discussions on the interventions indicated.