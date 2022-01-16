One person died and two were injured in a collision between a car and a passenger bus in the Oktyabrsky district of Novosibirsk. This was reported in the press service of the city traffic police on Sunday, January 16.

A head-on collision of a foreign car with bus No. 18 occurred in the area of ​​the Novosibirsk Electrotechnical Plant on Vybornaya Street.

The driver of the Honda CR-V, born in 1990, died at the scene from his injuries. Two bus passengers were injured – women born in 1987 and 1982. They were taken to the hospital, they are being examined, reports VN.ru.

Traffic police officers are working at the scene of the accident, the circumstances of the incident are being established.

On January 15, an accident occurred on Varshavskoye Highway involving a bus of the commercial carrier LLC Transavtoliz and a taxi car. According to the taxi driver, he skidded while ahead of the passenger bus and, having lost control, he collided with it. According to the traffic police, nine people were injured, including a baby. Seven people were hospitalized after the accident.