The Spanish newspaper “Mundo Deportivo” said that Ancelotti desperately wanted to sign Moroccan Ashraf Hakimi, the right defender of Paris Saint-Germain, and Argentine Lautaro Martins, Inter Milan striker.

He pointed out that these two names are among the “great desires” of the Real Madrid coach.

And the source indicated that Hakimi wants to leave the Parisian club, and he will be happy to return to the “Santiago Bernabeu”, where his star shone, highlighting that his position currently has only Dani Carvajal.

The obstacle that may face this deal is that the Moroccan player signed in the summer of 2021 for a period of five seasons, that is, until June 2026, in addition to his contract, whose value exceeds 10 million euros per season.

With regard to Martins, “Mundo Deportivo” is considered the perfect successor to French striker Karim Benzema, who left for the Saudi League.

This season, the player scored 28 goals in all competitions, including 21 in the Italian League, three in the Champions League, one goal in the Italian Super Cup, and three in the Italian Cup.