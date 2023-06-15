“In this post-pandemic phase we must absolutely not neglect and leave out fragile people because they have immunocompromise induced by some therapies or other pathologies or” they are “immunocompromised due to age problems”. This was stated by Sergio Lo Caputo, associate professor of infectious diseases of the “Riuniti” polyclinic of Foggia and of the University of Foggia, on the sidelines of the ‘Icar-Italian conference on aids and antiviral research’ underway in Bari.